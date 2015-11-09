Success for Liverpool's Everyman Theatre after refurbishment

Video

Liverpool's Everyman Theatre has become a recognised academy for developing young talent, eighteen months after it reopened following a £27m refurbishment.

The theatre became famous in the 1970s for launching the careers of actors including Bill Nighy, Julie Walters, Pete Postlethwaite and Sir Anthony Sher.

Described as "leaky and ineffective" in 2011, it underwent an award-winning rebuild and now has three productions that have toured nationally.

The theatre's professional youth programme, Young Everyman Playhouse, won the School of the Year prize at The Stage Theatre Awards earlier this year.

Artistic director, Gemma Bodinetz, said they were "absolutely pledged" to the new generation.

Find out more "On Stage", BBC One at 19:30 BST on Monday 9 November