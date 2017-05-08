Video

The breed of dog involved in attacking a girl, 2, in a Toxteth garden, is identified by police.

A two-year-old girl attacked after dogs got loose in a garden in Liverpool needed extensive surgery, a senior police officer has said.

Supt Mark Wiggins, of Merseyside Police, said the girl will also require further treatment for the injuries she sustained in the attack in Cockburn Street, Toxteth on Sunday.

Supt Wiggins said the force believed the dogs were the American Bully breed, which is not classed as dangerous.

A 35-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog or dogs out of control.

Toddler injured in 'horrific' dog attack