A woman has described how she was left infertile after her father repeatedly raped her from the age of seven, before killing himself to avoid justice.

Karen Wernham, of Warrington, Cheshire, waived her right to anonymity to tell her story of the abuse she suffered.

She told the Liverpool Echo: "As years went by, I blamed myself for what happened. I thought, 'why on earth did I let him do that to me?'

"I felt like he still had control over me."

Ms Wernham, 51, decided to tell her story in the hope that other children being abused would be encouraged to seek help.