Venables sentence 'is an insult'

The father of murdered toddler James Bulger says the sentence given to one of his killers for possessing child abuse images is an "insult" to his son.

Jon Venables, who was 10 when he killed the two-year-old along with Robert Thompson, has been jailed for three years and four months.

He pleaded guilty to three of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.