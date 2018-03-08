Video

The moment a huge electrical surge flared up on a train has been captured in mobile phone footage.

The video shows a large orange flash break out on the train, which was travelling from Ormskirk in Lancashire to Liverpool at 06:20 GMT.

Some passengers described the surge as an "explosion", the Liverpool Echo reported.

Merseyrail said the problem was caused by snow and ice creating an electrical fault.

The rail operator said the flash was limited to the outside of the carriages, and had "posed no risk" to passengers on the train.

The incident resulted in disruption to services between Liverpool and Ormskirk.

Video courtesy of Liverpool Echo.