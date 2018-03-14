Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Merseyside force seeks police horse sponsors
Merseyside Police has launched an appeal to find sponsors to fund its mounted unit, which is under threat due to budget cuts.
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-43407805/merseyside-force-seeks-police-horse-sponsorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window