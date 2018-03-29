Media player
Puppy called Ringo Starr trapped in TV cabinet rescued by RSPCA
A puppy called Ringo Starr which got stuck in a TV cabinet has been rescued by the RSPCA, with the help of vegetable oil.
The eight-week-old miniature Yorkshire terrier's cries awoke his owner Verity O'Neill in Birkenhead on Tuesday,
Its head was poking out from a small hole in her wooden TV unit before being rescued by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes.
29 Mar 2018
