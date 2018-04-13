Protest staged at Alfie Evans hospital

Video

On Thursday, hundreds of people protested outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital where Alfie Evans is receiving care.

Some protesters returned to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

The parents of the terminally ill toddler - who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle - are set to mount another legal challenge.

Tom Evans and Kate James are preparing to ask Court of Appeal judges to allow the 23-month-old to continue receiving treatment.