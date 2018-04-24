'Alfie is still fighting and so am I'
Alfie Evans: 'I'm not giving up' on my sick son

Tom Evans has vowed to keep fighting for his seriously ill son Alfie after a High Court judge ruled he cannot be taken to Italy for further treatment.

Mr Evans plans to lodge an appeal as the 23-month-old "is not struggling, he is fighting" at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, adding: "I'm not giving up because Alfie is breathing away."

