Alfie Evans: 'I'm not giving up' on my sick son
Tom Evans has vowed to keep fighting for his seriously ill son Alfie after a High Court judge ruled he cannot be taken to Italy for further treatment.
Mr Evans plans to lodge an appeal as the 23-month-old "is not struggling, he is fighting" at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, adding: "I'm not giving up because Alfie is breathing away."
24 Apr 2018
