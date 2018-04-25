How tennis gave blind ex-GP a new vision
Ex-GP Amanda Large set for GB visually-impaired tennis debut

A GP who had to retire due to a degenerative eye condition has success on the tennis court in her sights.

Amanda Large, from Manchester, is excelling in visually-impaired tennis and is due to make her debut representing Great Britain soon.

