The butty factory feeding the homeless
The Sandwich Angels feeding the homeless in Manchester

Meet the "Sandwich Angels" - the people making more than 3,000 sandwiches a week to hungry and homeless people in Greater Manchester.

Volunteers include off-duty police officers, pensioners, barristers and students and the charity is in need of more sandwich supplies.

  • 26 Apr 2018