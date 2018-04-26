Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Sandwich Angels feeding the homeless in Manchester
Meet the "Sandwich Angels" - the people making more than 3,000 sandwiches a week to hungry and homeless people in Greater Manchester.
Volunteers include off-duty police officers, pensioners, barristers and students and the charity is in need of more sandwich supplies.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-43899117/the-sandwich-angels-feeding-the-homeless-in-manchesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window