Tom Evans disbands Alfie's Army

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alfie Evans father tells campaigners 'return to your lives'
The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has thanked campaigners for their support but says now it is time to "return to your everyday lives".
Tom Evans said the family wanted privacy to build a relationship with Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, where the 23-month-old is being cared for.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-43910429/alfie-evans-father-tells-campaigners-return-to-your-livesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window