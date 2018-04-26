Tom Evans disbands Alfie's Army
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alfie Evans father tells campaigners 'return to your lives'

The father of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans has thanked campaigners for their support but says now it is time to "return to your everyday lives".

Tom Evans said the family wanted privacy to build a relationship with Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, where the 23-month-old is being cared for.

  • 26 Apr 2018