Hundreds of well-wishers have released balloons following the death of Alfie Evans, the toddler who was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment.

The 23-month-old, who had a degenerative brain condition, died in the early hours of Saturday, his father Tom Evans said.

Alfie's parents lost all legal challenges to a court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw ventilation.

The boy had his life-support withdrawn on Monday after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.