Liverpool residents describe warehouse fire 'explosions'
A large fire at a warehouse in Liverpool caused "scary explosions" and a huge plume of smoke, nearby residents said.
The fire broke out on Monday night in the Kirkdale area, prompting temporary disruption to rail services.
01 May 2018
