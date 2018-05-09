Media player
Liverpool vigil to mark Alfie Evans' 2nd birthday
A vigil has been held to mark what have been Merseyside toddler Alfie Evans' second birthday.
The boy, from Bootle, died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool last month after suffering a degenerative brain condition.
His family were involved in a long-running legal battle to try to prevent the hospital withdrawing his life support.
The event took place in Springfield Park, near the hospital.
09 May 2018
