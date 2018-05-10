Liverpool Giants to return for third time
Liverpool to bring back the Giants for third time

The Giants are to return to Liverpool later this year, four years after they were last in the city.

A free show named Liverpool Dreams will take place in the city and Wirral from Thursday 4 October to Sunday 7 October.

The event by French company Royal de Luxe will be the final part in a trilogy, following on from events in 2012 and 2014.

