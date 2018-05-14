Well-wishers line Alfie funeral route

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alfie Evans: Mourners line funeral route
Crowds of well-wishers have lined the streets in Liverpool to pay their respects to Alfie Evans who was at the centre of a High Court battle over his care.
Several hundred mourners and supporters of the 23-month-old, from Bootle, Merseyside, gathered outside Everton's Goodison Park stadium as the procession passed following a private funeral service.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window