Exhibition by man who sparked 1981 riots
A man whose arrest sparked the 1981 Toxteth riots before he became a photographer is putting his lifetime's work on show.

Leroy Cooper said he has spent 37 years taking thousands of images of Toxteth - charting its social history since it was devastated by riots.

A Secret Life of Liverpool runs until 31 May at the city's Unity Theatre.

  • 18 May 2018