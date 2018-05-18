Media player
Photographer whose arrest sparked Toxteth riots opens exhibition
A man whose arrest sparked the 1981 Toxteth riots before he became a photographer is putting his lifetime's work on show.
Leroy Cooper said he has spent 37 years taking thousands of images of Toxteth - charting its social history since it was devastated by riots.
A Secret Life of Liverpool runs until 31 May at the city's Unity Theatre.
18 May 2018
