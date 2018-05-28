Media player
Video
Tall Ships sail down the River Mersey to leave Liverpool
The Tall Ships have left Liverpool after spending a weekend on the River Mersey.
The ships took part in a parade of sail down the river before sailing for Liverpool Bay.
They will now take part in a race to Dublin and Bordeaux.
It was the fifth time the city has hosted the event and marked a decade since Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture.
28 May 2018
