Ventilation tube
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norfolk doctor's invention helps beat pneumonia

A ventilation tube invented by a Norfolk doctor to prevent the spread of pneumonia in intensive care patients is saving money as well as lives.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn they have calculated the device saves up to £100,000 a year in treating the lung infection.

Hospitals in Europe and America have now started using the device.

  • 10 May 2012