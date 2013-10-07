MPs query James Paget Hospital murder probe delay

Video

MPs have questioned why it took 10 days to set up a murder inquiry after a man died in a Norfolk hospital.

Retired driving instructor James May, 76, died last month at the James Paget Hospital, Gorleston, after being admitted with a suspected heart attack. He died on 20 September.

A member of the hospital's medical team was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Chief executive Christine Allen said it had been crucial to clarify the facts before calling in police.

Kim Riley reports.