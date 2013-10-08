James Paget death: Police looking at possible drugs overdose

Video

Detectives investigating the death of a man at a Norfolk hospital have been looking at the possibility he may have been given a drugs overdose.

Retired driving instructor James May, 76, died at the James Paget Hospital on 20 September after having been admitted with a suspected heart attack.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr May died of heart failure.

On Saturday a member of the hospital medical staff was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder.

Kim Riley reports.