James Paget death: Police looking at possible drugs overdose
Detectives investigating the death of a man at a Norfolk hospital have been looking at the possibility he may have been given a drugs overdose.
Retired driving instructor James May, 76, died at the James Paget Hospital on 20 September after having been admitted with a suspected heart attack.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr May died of heart failure.
On Saturday a member of the hospital medical staff was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder.
08 Oct 2013
