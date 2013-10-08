North Norfolk towns to switch off CCTV cameras

Video

Five towns in North Norfolk are to lose their CCTV cameras from next March with the loss of four control room jobs.

The district council has decided to switch off the 46 cameras to save £200,000 a year.

CCTV will go in Cromer, Fakenham, North Walsham, Sheringham and Wells, but town councils can opt to run the service.

Talking to BBC Look East's Susie Fowler-Watt, Conservative leader of North Norfolk District Council, Tom Fitzpatrick, said he did not believe the lack of cameras would encourage crime.