Coastal erosion: DIY defences to save cliff-top Hemsby homes

Villagers have turned to DIY defences in an attempt to save their cliff-top homes which are in danger of falling into the sea after three days of storms last week.

Full sea defences at Hemsby would cost £8m so people have taken matters into their own hands.

Pub landlady Lorna Bevan Thompson is part of a local campaign that has raised £18,000 for temporary defences made from two tonne concrete blocks.