Ex-BBC man Michael Souter guilty of 19 child abuse charges

A former BBC radio presenter described as a "dominant predator" has been found guilty of sexually abusing boys.

Ex-BBC Radio Norfolk and Radio Clyde broadcaster Michael Souter, 60, was convicted of 19 sexual assaults on seven boys aged between 11 and 16 after a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court.

During his trial it was questioned whether the authorities could have done more to stop the abuse.

In 1991 Norfolk County Council allowed Souter to adopt. Norfolk Social Services spokeswoman Sheila Lock said all the appropriate checks had been done on the "devious" abuser.

Three years later he was arrested and the adoption terminated though no criminal action was taken.

Chris McCann, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said because there was no file relating to that period, he was not in a position to say whether or not CPS or the police could have "done something different" in 1993.

Debbie Tubby reports.