King's Lynn archaeologists uncover Victorian rubbish

Rubbish dumped during the Victorian period has been uncovered in Norfolk by a group of archaeologists.

They have excavated a former town rubbish dump and the site of a former incinerator in King's Lynn.

Hundreds of bottles, ash from coal fires and some dangerous metals have been uncovered in the dig.

