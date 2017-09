Video

A racehorse has officially opened a new bar at a racecourse in Norfolk.

Cool Roxy won 11 races at Fakenham - the most in the track's 100-year history.

The new owners' and trainers' bar has been named after the 19-year-old Fakenham favourite.

The venue is part of a £370,000 extension, which includes a new weighing room and medical suite.