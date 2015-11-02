'Rare' dolphin spotted swimming off Sheringham coast

Video

A dolphin has been spotted off the north Norfolk coast, one of only 10 sightings in the area since the 1800s.

Peter Foster, who works in a Sheringham tea room, says he spotted, what is believed to be a common dolphin, about 20 yards (18m) off shore on Sunday.

Regional Sea Watch Foundation co-ordinator Carl Chapman said: "Although it's not a rare breed in itself, it is very scarce in this area of Norfolk."