A47 closed at North Burlingham following accident between van and tanker
The A47 at North Burlingham has been closed between the Beighton White House and Blofield following an accident involving a van and a tanker.
One person is believed to have serious injuries following the accident which happened about 10:20 GMT. About 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel spilled onto the carriageway.
Highways England is carrying out repairs to the carriageway, which is expected to remain shut until 03:00 on Wednesday.
Motorists are advised to follow local diversions on the A146 and A143.
03 Nov 2015
