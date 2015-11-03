A47 closed at North Burlingham following accident between van and tanker

Video

The A47 at North Burlingham has been closed between the Beighton White House and Blofield following an accident involving a van and a tanker.

One person is believed to have serious injuries following the accident which happened about 10:20 GMT. About 400 litres (88 gallons) of fuel spilled onto the carriageway.

Highways England is carrying out repairs to the carriageway, which is expected to remain shut until 03:00 on Wednesday.

Motorists are advised to follow local diversions on the A146 and A143.

