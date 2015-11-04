Police remove swan spotted wandering on the A47 near Norwich

Video

A swan has been rescued by police when it strayed on to the A47 in Norfolk, in scenes which mirror Simon Pegg's spoof cop film Hot Fuzz.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit had to deal with the swan at Colney, near Norwich, at about 10:50 GMT.

The swan had wandered on to the carriageway but ushered off the road by officers and taken to a safer location.

In the film Hot Fuzz police officers played by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost rescue a swan during a police chase.