Thomas Ford: Toddler 'choked to death on a blackberry'

A mother whose toddler choked to death on a blackberry has warned of the dangers of infants eating whole fruit.

Thomas Ford, who was 15 months old, was on a walk with his father and a sister when he picked a blackberry off a bush.

The boy, who had eaten them before, choked and was taken to hospital, where he died three days later.

His mother Serena Ford, of Stalham, Norfolk, said her family had been going through a "living nightmare" since it happened on 27 September.