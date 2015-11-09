'World's biggest' Ferguson tractor auction set for Norfolk

Video

A farmer is selling what auctioneers have billed "the biggest collection of Ferguson tractors in the world".

Paul Rackham, from Roudham, Norfolk, travelled the world to feed his passion for collecting the farm vehicles, but has now decided to sell his fleet.

They go under the hammer on 14 November.

Mr Rackham sold more than 180 vintage tractors in a similar auction last month, fetching £1.5m.