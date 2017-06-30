Hundreds of bikers join Gorleston funeral procession

Video

Motorbike riders from across the country joined a funeral procession for a couple who died in a crash.

John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, were travelling home from a Harley-Davidson rally in May when the bike they were riding was involved in a collision on the A76 in Dumfries and Galloway.

The funeral took place in their hometown of Gorleston, in Norfolk, where bikers followed the cortege to the crematorium.

The tribute was organised by the East Coast Harley Club.