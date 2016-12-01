Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary: Penguin chick sex revealed

Video

It has been a mystery for three months, but a DNA test has finally revealed if the first penguin chick to successfully hatch at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary is a boy or girl.

Fluffy McFluffyface hatched at the Norfolk centre in May as part of an international breeding programme for Humboldt penguins.

Vets can only sex a penguin chick via a DNA test, but they have to be at least three months old before the feather sample can be taken.