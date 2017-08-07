It's been three months of mystery but finally we get to know.

Video

It has been a mystery for three months, but a DNA test has finally revealed if the first penguin chick to successfully hatch at a Norfolk Sea Life sanctuary is a boy or girl.

Vets can only sex a penguin chick via a DNA test, but they have to be at least three months old before the feather sample can be taken.

