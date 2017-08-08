National Trust: Felbrigg Hall volunteer quits over squire 'betrayal'

Video

An 81-year-old volunteer has decided to stop working for the National Trust in protest at its "outing" of the former owner of Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk.

The Trust had asked volunteers to wear rainbow badges and lanyards in support of an LGTBQ campaign, but many refused in protest at a film released by the Trust in which Robert Wyndham Ketton-Cremer was revealed to be gay.

The Trust initially said those volunteers could not work with the public, but later reversed its decision.

But Jean Edwards said the film had been a "betrayal" of a "kind, private" man.