RNLI Sheringham: Artist Colin Seal paints anniversary mural

Video

A mural that marks the 150th anniversary of the RNLI in a north Norfolk town has been completed by an artist who never thought he would live to see it finished.

Colin Seal, 73, was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Now in remission he says he is "honoured" to have been able to paint a seafront installation in tribute to the role of the lifeboat in Sheringham and create a legacy piece for the town.

"I really value life... I nearly died, but I don't worry about that," he said.