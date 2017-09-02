English Channel paddleboard crossing for RNLI Sheringham

Video

Two adventure seekers are turning their love of being on the sea into a charity cross-English Channel paddleboard challenge.

Estate agent Charlie Graham-Wood and lifeboatman Lewis Gray, both 25, from Norfolk are training for the 23-mile (31km) crossing of the "busiest shipping lane in the world" on inflatable boards, while carrying all their food and drinking water.

They hope to raise more than £2,000 for RNLI Sheringham, where Mr Gray is a volunteer.

The crossing, weather permitting, is planned for the week commencing the 11 September.