'My life with the world's tallest living dog'

Video

A dog owner has spoken of the difficulties she faces finding a home for the world's tallest living dog.

Five-year-old great Dane Freddy measures 3ft 4in (103.5cm) to the shoulder, giving him the Guinness World Records title.

His owner, Claire Stoneman, said finding a home for them both was quite a challenge.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.