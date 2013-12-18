Job-hunting as a single parent

Video

Former prison officer Sarah Hakeney applied for more than 25 jobs before even getting an interview.

The mother of two moved to Norwich for a fresh start after a relationship ended.

BBC News followed her on her struggle to find work as she ended up relying on food banks and living in temporary accommodation.

