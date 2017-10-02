Why train conductors are going on strike

Video

Greater Anglia conductors are planning two days of industrial action because of plans to allow drivers to operate train doors.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said it would have safety implications and lead to job losses.

The train operator said new technology meant passengers would not be put at risk and conductors would keep their jobs for the length of the franchise.

The strikes are due to take place on Tuesday and Thursday but Greater Anglia expects to run a full timetable of services.