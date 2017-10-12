Man fined for dragging puppy along road

Video

A man has been fined and had his puppy taken away after he was filmed dragging her along the road.

Robert Loombe, 46, of Gorleston, injured the four-week-old puppy, called Fatty, who was left with a grazed chin.

A member of the public filmed the incident and sent the video to the police, who charged him with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Fatty is now in the care of an animal rescue charity and will be rehomed.

Loombe was ordered to pay a £300 fine at Norwich Magistrates' Court.