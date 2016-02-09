'Ballet of skies' captured over reserve
Starlings murmuration captured at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen

Tens of thousands of starlings took to the air in spectacular murmuration caused by the threat of a sparrowhawk.

The flight of fear and pursuit was captured by Rupert Masefield, from the RSPB, at Strumpshaw Fen in Norfolk.

Often called a "ballet of the skies", experts believe starlings perform the aerial acrobatics to create safety in numbers, as a way of keeping warm and to exchange information about good feeding spots.

