Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Ploughing is a drug for me', Norfolk man says
The smell of freshly-turned soil and a blade through the field - "nothing else comes close", said passionate ploughman George Carman.
The 23-year-old, from Norfolk, has been ploughing since he was 15.
-
05 Feb 2018
- From the section Norfolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window