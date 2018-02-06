Drone captures damage to fire-hit hotel
Attleborough Breckland Lodge fire: Drone captures hotel devastation

The devastation caused by a fire that ripped through a hotel and pub has been captured by a drone.

Seventy firefighters and 14 engines attended the blaze at Breckland Lodge in Attleborough, Norfolk.

