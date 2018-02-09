Hotel destroyed by fire will return
Fire-ravaged hotel will re-open according to manager

The owner of a hotel and pub has vowed the premises will re-open.

Breckland Lodge, by the A11 near Attleborough, was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

