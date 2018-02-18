'Our love story 70 years in the making'
Video

Norfolk couple's 'love story' spans 70 years

Eric Parrish and Yvonne Watson, from Norfolk, first met in 1946 and are now together 70 years later.

  • 18 Feb 2018
  • From the section Norfolk
