Frisbee the seal returns to the wild

A seal who got a Frisbee-like toy stuck round her neck has been released back into the wild after she was nursed back to health.

The Atlantic grey, nicknamed Frisbee, had become weak as the plastic disc cut into her neck and was "nearly dead" when she was found by volunteers at Horsey beach in Norfolk in September.

"It's a minor miracle - she's done incredibly well," said Alison Charles from the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn.