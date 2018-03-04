MP in 'humanity' call over refugee camp
MP urges Britain to show 'humanity' to refugees

British people should show "humanity" towards refugees and "take our share into our country", an MP has said.

Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb, MP for North Norfolk, has visited Calais where about 700 people live in unofficial camps.

