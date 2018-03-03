When a bus was swallowed by sinkhole
The sinkhole that swallowed a bus in Norwich

It is 30 years since a sinkhole swallowed a bus in Norwich city centre.

These archive pictures from BBC Look East were shown around the world.

It happened after a medieval chalk mine collapsed under Earlham Road on 3 March 1988, taking with it the number 26 bus.

