The sinkhole that swallowed a bus in Norwich
It is 30 years since a sinkhole swallowed a bus in Norwich city centre.
These archive pictures from BBC Look East were shown around the world.
It happened after a medieval chalk mine collapsed under Earlham Road on 3 March 1988, taking with it the number 26 bus.
03 Mar 2018
